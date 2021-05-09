UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE 2 - Musk Says During Saturday Night Live That He Has Asperger's

Faizan Hashmi 1 day ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 10:40 AM

UPDATE 2 - Musk Says During Saturday Night Live That He Has Asperger's

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2021) SpaceX/Tesla founder Elon Musk said during the Saturday Night Live (SNL) show he is hosting for the first time that he has Asperger Syndrome, a kind of autism spectrum disorder.

"I'm actually making history tonight as the first person with Asperger's to host SNL - or at least the first to admit it. So, I won't make a lot of eye contact with the cast tonight. But don't worry, I'm pretty good at running 'human' in emulation mode," Musk said.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, multiple reports have suggested that Dan Aykroyd, a former show cast member, was actually the first person with Asperger's to host SNL in 2003.

"Look, I know I sometimes say or post strange things, but that's just how my brain works. To anyone I've offended, I just want to say: I reinvented electric cars and I'm sending people to Mars on a rocket ship. Did you think I was also gonna be a chill, normal dude?" Musk said at the opening of Saturday Night Live.

Musk, 49, joked about how he smoked marijuana on American comedian Joe Rogan's podcast. He also made fun of his son's name (X Æ A-Xii), which he said is pronounced as "cat running across keyboard."

Musk, the third richest person in the world according to Forbes, brought his mother, Maye Musk, on stage, as the show played off the theme of Mother's Day, which is celebrated on May 9 this year in the US. She told Elon "I'm excited for my Mother's Day gift. I just hope it's not Dogecoin," with Musk replying "It is."

Musk is not the first non-actor to host SNL. Former US President Donald Trump hosted it in 2015, back when he was presidential candidate. Rudy Giuliani and Al Gore have also hosted the show.

This Saturday, the SNL is featuring Miley Cyrus in her sixth appearance as the musical guest.

Related Topics

World Trump Forbes Gore Elon Musk May 2015 Post

Recent Stories

Local Press: Expo 2020 Dubai creates blueprint for ..

11 minutes ago

HRCP condemns carnage in Kabul

11 minutes ago

OIC Strongly Condemns Bombings at Girls School in ..

12 minutes ago

Infinite Clarity and Outclass Imagery Now Availabl ..

17 minutes ago

On International Humanitarian Law Day: OIC Appeals ..

18 minutes ago

PNS Saif Participated In Naval Drills With Us & Ca ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.