MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2021) SpaceX/Tesla founder Elon Musk said during the Saturday Night Live (SNL) show he is hosting for the first time that he has Asperger Syndrome, a kind of autism spectrum disorder.

"I'm actually making history tonight as the first person with Asperger's to host SNL - or at least the first to admit it. So, I won't make a lot of eye contact with the cast tonight. But don't worry, I'm pretty good at running 'human' in emulation mode," Musk said.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, multiple reports have suggested that Dan Aykroyd, a former show cast member, was actually the first person with Asperger's to host SNL in 2003.

"Look, I know I sometimes say or post strange things, but that's just how my brain works. To anyone I've offended, I just want to say: I reinvented electric cars and I'm sending people to Mars on a rocket ship. Did you think I was also gonna be a chill, normal dude?" Musk said at the opening of Saturday Night Live.

Musk, 49, joked about how he smoked marijuana on American comedian Joe Rogan's podcast. He also made fun of his son's name (X Æ A-Xii), which he said is pronounced as "cat running across keyboard."

Musk, the third richest person in the world according to Forbes, brought his mother, Maye Musk, on stage, as the show played off the theme of Mother's Day, which is celebrated on May 9 this year in the US. She told Elon "I'm excited for my Mother's Day gift. I just hope it's not Dogecoin," with Musk replying "It is."

Musk is not the first non-actor to host SNL. Former US President Donald Trump hosted it in 2015, back when he was presidential candidate. Rudy Giuliani and Al Gore have also hosted the show.

This Saturday, the SNL is featuring Miley Cyrus in her sixth appearance as the musical guest.