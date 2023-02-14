UrduPoint.com

UPDATE 2 - No Indication Of Extraterrestrial Activity Amid US Flying Object Incidents - White House

Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2023 | 05:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) There is no indication that recent incidents involving unknown flying objects over the United States and Canada are linked to alien or extraterrestrial activity, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.

"There is no indication of aliens or extraterrestrial activity with these recent takedowns," Jean-Pierre said on Monday.

Earlier this month, the US military downed an alleged Chinese surveillance balloon over the Atlantic Ocean despite Beijing claiming the airship was conducting scientific research.

On Friday, the US military downed an unidentified flying object near Alaska. Canada announced the following day that it detected and shot down an unidentified flying object over the Yukon territory. The US military then shot down another flying object over Lake Huron in Michigan on Sunday. Debris recovery and analysis operations are currently underway.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby also said during the briefing that he does not believe Americans need to "worry" about aliens in regards to the unidentified objects.

The Biden administration has formed teams to study unidentified aerial objects that pose potential risks to the US in response to the recent incidents, Kirby said.

Later on Monday, media reported that a Pentagon memorandum to lawmakers described the object shot down over Canadian airspace on Saturday as "a small, metallic balloon with a tethered payload below it."

On Sunday, NORAD chief Glen VanHerck said he does not rule out that the suspicious objects downed in recent days could be linked to extraterrestrial life.

US officials have said the objects shot down in recent days were smaller and flew at lower altitudes compared to the Chinese balloons.

The Senate is holding a classified briefing for all senators on the shot down objects on Tuesday, CNN reported, citing a spokesperson for Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

