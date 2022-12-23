UrduPoint.com

UPDATE 2 - North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile Towards Sea Of Japan - Reports

Sumaira FH Published December 23, 2022 | 02:10 PM

UPDATE 2 - North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile Towards Sea of Japan - Reports

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) North Korea has launched a ballistic missile towards the Sea of Japan, the Yonhap news agency reported on Friday, citing the South Korean military.

Later in the day, the Joint Chiefs of Staff specified to reporters that the North had launched not one, but two short-range ballistic missiles from the Sunan Airfield area in Pyongyang towards the Sea of Japan.

The military is currently analyzing the range, altitude and speed of the missile.

Later in the day, the Japanese Coast Guard issued a warning for ships at sea, urging sailors not to approach the object in case it falls into the water.

Kyodo news agency reported, citing government sources, that the missile eventually fell outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.

This year alone, North Korea launched ballistic missiles 38 times, with a total of 67 missiles fired. In addition, Pyongyang tested cruise missiles three times.

Related Topics

Water Pyongyang Japan North Korea From Government

Recent Stories

PITB holds Cake Cutting Ceremony for its Christian ..

PITB holds Cake Cutting Ceremony for its Christian Staff

44 minutes ago
 National Institute Of Maritime Affairs Organised T ..

National Institute Of Maritime Affairs Organised Two-day International Maritime ..

50 minutes ago
 Cebu Pacific celebrates flying nearly 200,000 pass ..

Cebu Pacific celebrates flying nearly 200,000 passengers between Dubai and Manil ..

56 minutes ago
 Policeman martyred in suicide blast in Islamabad

Policeman martyred in suicide blast in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 President calls for realizing full potential of tr ..

President calls for realizing full potential of trade with Greece

3 hours ago
 Pervaiz Elahi approaches LHC challenging Governor' ..

Pervaiz Elahi approaches LHC challenging Governor's de-notification

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.