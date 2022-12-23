UPDATE 2 - North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile Towards Sea of Japan - Reports

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) North Korea has launched a ballistic missile towards the Sea of Japan, the Yonhap news agency reported on Friday, citing the South Korean military.

Later in the day, the Joint Chiefs of Staff specified to reporters that the North had launched not one, but two short-range ballistic missiles from the Sunan Airfield area in Pyongyang towards the Sea of Japan.

The military is currently analyzing the range, altitude and speed of the missile.

Later in the day, the Japanese Coast Guard issued a warning for ships at sea, urging sailors not to approach the object in case it falls into the water.

Kyodo news agency reported, citing government sources, that the missile eventually fell outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.

This year alone, North Korea launched ballistic missiles 38 times, with a total of 67 missiles fired. In addition, Pyongyang tested cruise missiles three times.