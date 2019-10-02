UrduPoint.com
UPDATE 2 - North Korea Launches Several Missiles, Japan Says, At Least One Landing In EEZ

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) North Korea appears to have launched several missiles in the early hours of Wednesday, Japanese authorities have announced, in the wake of Pyongyang's agreement with Washington to hold talks later this month.

"Missile possibly launched from North Korea. Vessels are requested to pay attention to further information and to keep clear when recognizing falling object," the Japan Coast Guard said in a statement early on Wednesday morning.

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday morning that one of the missiles fired from North Korea fell east off Shimane Prefecture, within Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

"One shot was around 7:17 [22:17 GMT on Tuesday], outside North Korea 's exclusive economic zone, and one shot at 7:27 east off Shimane Prefecture, Japan. It is likely that it has fallen into the exclusive economic zone. At this time, there have been no reports of damage to aircraft or ships navigating nearby," Suga said as quoted by Japan's NHK broadcaster on Wednesday.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told journalists on Wednesday morning that North Korea had fired two ballistic missiles.

Abe strongly condemned the launches stressing that they are a violation of UN resolutions.

The Japanese government said on Wednesday, as cited by The Japan Times, that North Korea fired three missiles that landed in Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and another missile that came close.

According to South Korea's military, several projectiles were launched by North Korea on Wednesday, from an area in the eastern coastal town of Wonsan.

"Our military is monitoring the situation in case of additional launches and maintaining a readiness posture," the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said as quoted by the South Korean Yonhap news agency on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, North Korean First Deputy Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui said that Pyongyang and Washington had agreed to hold working negotiations on October 5.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Monday that North Korea and the United States were preparing to relaunch denuclearization talks and would possibly hold another summit, following the collapse of talks earlier this year, amid continuing missile tests carried out by Pyongyang.

