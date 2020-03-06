UPDATE 2 - Number of COVID-19 Cases in France Exceeds 570, Death Toll Reaches 9 - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in France increased by 154 people to 577 people over less than 24 hours, while the death toll has risen to nine people, the French BFMTV broadcaster reported on Friday, citing the country's health authorities.

According to the broadcaster, the authorities have confirmed that two more people died from the disease earlier on Friday.

Another European country that also detected a huge number of COVID-19 cases is the Netherlands. As of Friday, according to the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment, 128 people have tested positive for the virus. The institute registered 46 new cases over the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, one person has died from the disease.

In addition, Belgium's FPS (Federal Public Service) Public Health confirmed on Friday that the number of people infected with the virus in the country had reached 109.

Meanwhile, Finland registered three new COVID-19 cases on Friday, which brings the total toll of those infected with the virus in the country to 15, according to the local authorities. The same situation is in the Czech Republic, according to Prime Minister Andrej Babis.

The Greek Health Ministry confirmed 14 new cases of the coronavirus disease in the country over the last 24 hours. According to the ministry, 11 people of those infected have recently returned from Israel, while three others contacted them. As of Friday, there are 45 COVID-19 cases across Greece.

Romania also registered an increase in the number of coronavirus-affected people in the country on Friday, registering two more cases.

According to local media, the eighth person, an Olt County resident in their 50s, tested positive for the virus, and the ninth is a Hunedoara County resident in their 40s. Meanwhile, three people have already recovered from the disease.

At the same time, the Austrian Health Ministry has confirmed so far 55 COVID-19 cases in the country with eight of them being detected on Friday.

The Polish Health Ministry has detected four more cases of the disease in the country, which brings the total number of those infected to five. All new patients contracted COVID-19 in other European countries, including Germany and Italy.

Later on Friday, Germany confirmed that the number of those infected with the virus had reached 639 in the country with North Rhine-Westphalia state having registered the highest number of the cases - over 320.

The Israeli Health Ministry also registered an increase in COVID-19 cases, saying that the total number reached 19, noting that three new patients had recently returned from Europe, namely, from Italy, Spain and Switzerland. With that regard, the ministry called on the citizens to refrain from travel abroad.

In addition, the Chilean Health Ministry has confirmed the fifth case of the disease. The patient is a person in their 50s and was infected after contacting another one.

To date, the number of those infected globally has passed 100,000, with more than 3,400 fatalities. Over 55,400 people have recovered.