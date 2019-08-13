UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE 2 - NY Attorney General, Lawmakers Hit Trump Over Limiting Welfare Benefits For Immigrants

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 05:10 AM

UPDATE 2 - NY Attorney General, Lawmakers Hit Trump Over Limiting Welfare Benefits for Immigrants

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) New York Attorney General Letitia James in a statement said she plans to sue President Donald Trump's administration over its policy to deny a path to citizenship to immigrants who use welfare benefits in the United States.

Earlier in the day, the administration announced that immigrants may be denied permanent residence status in the United States if they use food assistance, housing vouchers and other welfare benefits over a threshold referred to as a "public charge."

"Trump's new public charge rule is yet one more example of his Administration turning its back on people fighting to make a better life for them and their families," James said on Monday. "Under this rule, children will go hungry; families will go without medical care. I am committed to defending all of New York's communities, which is why I intend to sue the Trump Administration over this egregious rule."

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), a rights group that has been on the front line in many lawsuits against the Trump administration over immigration policy, slammed the White House's crackdown on the poor.

"This rule sends a cruel message that the government doesn't think poor people and people with disabilities are valuable members of our communities," the ACLU said via Twitter on Monday.

"Immigrants are welcome here, no matter how much money you make or whether you're living with disabilities."

On May 17, Trump presented his administration's plan for a new merit-based legal immigration system that will increase the proportion of high-skilled immigrants allowed entry into the United States from 12 percent to 57 percent.

An increasing number of migrants from Central America have been arriving to the US border with Mexico in recent months. Trump has called the surge of arrivals a crisis and declared a national emergency in February in order to secure funds to build a border wall to stem the tide of illegal immigration.

US Senator Dick Durbin in a statement said the penalizing immigrants living in the United States legally will do nothing to fix the situation at the border "and will only sow fear & distrust in immigrant communities across the US."

US Congressman Eliot Engel in a separate statement also took aim at Trump and his new policy.

"His Administration's new #PublicCharge rule targets immigrant families, penalizing them for using government services. It will lead to immigrant families going without critical life-saving health care & food. More xenophobia, more policies rooted in racism," Engel said via Twitter on Monday.

Related Topics

Poor Twitter White House Trump Lead New York United States Mexico Money February May Border Citizenship All From Government Housing

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways&#039; flight from Hong Kong to Abu ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed departs Jeddah

8 hours ago

Asylum applications in the EU+ up by 10 percent in ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Salman discuss lat ..

9 hours ago

‘We are facing a learning crisis’, UN chief wa ..

9 hours ago

Saudi King, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss regional dev ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.