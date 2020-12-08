UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE 2 - Over $27Mln Reimbursed To Corruption Crimes Victims In Russia In 2020 - Chief Investigator

Umer Jamshaid 45 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 11:40 AM

UPDATE 2 - Over $27Mln Reimbursed to Corruption Crimes Victims in Russia in 2020 - Chief Investigator

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Over 2 billion rubles ($27.06 million) were collected from people who engaged in corruption crimes in Russia in 2020, and their property worth a total of over 8 billion rubles was arrested, Russian Investigative Committee Chairman Alexander Bastrykin told Sputnik in an interview on the eve of the International Anti-Corruption Day.

The International Anti-Corruption Day is celebrated annually on December 9. On this day, UN member states raise public awareness of corruption and report on the implemented measures.

"During investigation, damage worth over 2.3 billion rubles was repaid and defendants' property worth 8.137 billion rubles was arrested," Bastrykin said.

The amount of "voluntarily reimbursed, confiscated and seized" property covers "almost 80 percent" of the damage caused by corruption crimes, the Investigative Committee chief went on to say.

According to Bastrykin, almost 34 billion rubles have been reimbursed to the state and victims of corruption crimes since 2011.

"We investigated 15,861 corruption crimes with 7,420 defendants [in 2020]," Bastrykin added.

Bastrykin also told Sputnik that 15,217 criminal proceedings on suspicion of corruption were undertaken in Russia in 2020, which is a 4 percent increase compared to the previous year. The head of the Russian Investigative Committee qualified corruption as a transnational problem undermining trust in governments, and making countries less attractive for investors, therefore affecting the socioeconomic growth.

Related Topics

Corruption United Nations Russia December Criminals 2020 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Nusrat Shehbaz, wife of Shehbaz Sharif, declared p ..

5 minutes ago

PDM leadership to meet in Islamabad today

31 minutes ago

Islamic Advisory Group Reiterates Commitment to Po ..

1 hour ago

Ali Usman and Rameez Aziz reprimanded

1 hour ago

Covid-19 claims 89 more lives in Pakistan during l ..

1 hour ago

Escape to Dubai this winter and enjoy a free hotel ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.