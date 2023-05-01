UrduPoint.com

UPDATE 2 - Paraguay's Incumbent President Congratulates Pena On Winning Presidential Election

Umer Jamshaid Published May 01, 2023 | 10:01 AM

UPDATE 2 - Paraguay's Incumbent President Congratulates Pena on Winning Presidential Election

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2023) Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benitez has congratulated Santiago Pena from the ruling conservative Colorado Party on winning in the presidential election.

"Congratulations to the Paraguayan people for their great participation in this election day and to the president-elect Santiago Pena. We will work to initiate an orderly and transparent transition that strengthens our institutions and the country's democracy," Benitez said on Twitter on Sunday.

With 94.7% of the votes counted, Paraguay's Superior Court of Electoral Justice said that Pena was ahead with 42.93%. His closest rival Efrain Alegre from the Authentic Radical Liberal Party had 27,52%. With over 99.47% of the votes counted, the Electoral Court said Pena had 42.73%.

Pena has posted a video on Twitter with the displayed text saying "Thank you, Paraguay. Santiago Pena, President-Elect.

"

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Argentine President Alberto Fernandez have both congratulated Pena via Twitter with his victory in the elections. Fernandez said he spoke to Pena by phone on Sunday.

The Mexican Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Sunday congratulating Peno on his victory and highlighting the "exemplary" voting process, in which the authorities and the Paraguayan people reaffirmed the strength of their democracy and their institutions.

Paraguayans went to the polls on Sunday to elect the next president of the Latin American nation. In addition to the presidential race, Paraguayans also voted for vice president, lawmakers and governors on Sunday. The Colorado Party won the majority in both chambers of Paraguay's Congress.

Paraguay's next president will be inaugurated on August 15 for a five-year term.

Related Topics

Election Democracy Twitter Santiago Superior Paraguay August Congress Sunday From Race Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2023

39 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 1st May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 1st May 2023

44 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi targets 24 million visitors by 2023

Abu Dhabi targets 24 million visitors by 2023

9 hours ago
 Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence marks Intern ..

Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence marks International Workers Day

9 hours ago
 Liverpool defeat Tottenham to keep CL race alive

Liverpool defeat Tottenham to keep CL race alive

10 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Sultan Al Qasimi a ..

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Sultan Al Qasimi after Sharjah FC win UAE Presid ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.