BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2023) Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benitez has congratulated Santiago Pena from the ruling conservative Colorado Party on winning in the presidential election.

"Congratulations to the Paraguayan people for their great participation in this election day and to the president-elect Santiago Pena. We will work to initiate an orderly and transparent transition that strengthens our institutions and the country's democracy," Benitez said on Twitter on Sunday.

With 94.7% of the votes counted, Paraguay's Superior Court of Electoral Justice said that Pena was ahead with 42.93%. His closest rival Efrain Alegre from the Authentic Radical Liberal Party had 27,52%. With over 99.47% of the votes counted, the Electoral Court said Pena had 42.73%.

Pena has posted a video on Twitter with the displayed text saying "Thank you, Paraguay. Santiago Pena, President-Elect.

"

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Argentine President Alberto Fernandez have both congratulated Pena via Twitter with his victory in the elections. Fernandez said he spoke to Pena by phone on Sunday.

The Mexican Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Sunday congratulating Peno on his victory and highlighting the "exemplary" voting process, in which the authorities and the Paraguayan people reaffirmed the strength of their democracy and their institutions.

Paraguayans went to the polls on Sunday to elect the next president of the Latin American nation. In addition to the presidential race, Paraguayans also voted for vice president, lawmakers and governors on Sunday. The Colorado Party won the majority in both chambers of Paraguay's Congress.

Paraguay's next president will be inaugurated on August 15 for a five-year term.