UPDATE 2 - Pirates Kidnap 9 Crew Members From Norwegian Vessel in West Africa Waters - Company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) A Norwegian vessel belonging to the J. J. Ugland shipping company has been attacked by pirates, who kidnapped 9 of its crew members, the company has announced.

"Our bulk vessel MV Bonita was boarded by pirates very early Saturday morning off Cotonou/Benin while she was at anchor. 9 crew members were taken off the vessel while she was waiting for berth to discharge inbound cargo, gypsum," J.J. Ugland said in a statement.

According to the release, the Ugland Emergency Response Team is handling the situation and relevant authorities have been notified.

"The families of the crewmembers have been contacted and will be kept informed by Ugland.

In the interest of the wellbeing of the crewmembers Ugland will not make any further comments regarding the situation," the company said.

According to J. J. Ugland, Bonita arrived in the port city of Cotonou with remaining crew later on Saturday. Local media reported that the port authorities have expressed their deepest sympathies to the kidnapped crew and their families.

Spokesperson of the Norwegian Foreign Affairs Ministry Guri Solberg told the Norwegian news Agency (NTB) that no Norwegian citizens were involved in the incident.

Norwegian media reported on Sunday citing the Norwegian Shipowners' Association, that all of those kidnapped by the pirates are Filipino nationals.