UrduPoint.com

UPDATE 2 - Plane Makes Emergency Landing In Japan's Aichi Prefecture Over Bomb Threat - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 07, 2023 | 10:00 AM

UPDATE 2 - Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Japan's Aichi Prefecture Over Bomb Threat - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2023) A Jetstar flight made an emergency landing at Chubu Centrair International Airport in Japan's Aichi Prefecture on Saturday morning, the NHK broadcaster reports.

The plane was heading from Narita International Airport near Tokyo to Fukuoka, located on Japan's Kyushu Island.

Police said the Jetstar flight made an emergency landing because of a bomb threat.

There were a total of 136 passengers and six crew members on board the aircraft. One of the passengers sustained light injuries while getting evacuated from the plane, NHK said. In a later update, the broadcaster said that a total of five people were injured during evacuation.

Police have inspected the aircraft, particularly the cargo hold, but did not find any explosives.

Related Topics

Injured Fukuoka Tokyo Japan From Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 January 2023

38 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 7th Jan ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 7th January 2023

43 minutes ago
 Iraq 0-0 Oman in Arabian Gulf Cup&#039;s opener

Iraq 0-0 Oman in Arabian Gulf Cup&#039;s opener

9 hours ago
 Arab bourses&#039; market cap hit $4 trillion by e ..

Arab bourses&#039; market cap hit $4 trillion by end of 2022: Arab Monetary Fund

10 hours ago
 Granerud claims Four Hills ski jumping title

Granerud claims Four Hills ski jumping title

10 hours ago
 US services activity shrinks for first time since ..

US services activity shrinks for first time since May 2020

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.