UPDATE 2 - Plane With Nearly Two Dozen Russian Children From Syria Lands Near Moscow

CHKALOVSKY AIRPORT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2021) A plane carrying 23 Russian children from Syria has landed near the Russian capital, a Sputnik correspondent reports.

The plane landed at the Chkalovsky military air base, located in the Moscow Region, late on Saturday night. The youngest child on board was a one-year-old.

After all the kids go through medical checks and follow through with all quarantine requirements they will be passed on to their relatives.

Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Anna Kuznetsova told journalists at the Chkalovsky airport that some of the children who arrived from Syria on Saturday had a fever, but it was nothing serious. Kuznetsova said that the children will be provided with all the medical care they need.

Since 2017, Russia has been carrying out work in Iraq and Syria to locate and return underage Russian citizens. Overall, more than 300 children have been brought back home to Russia from conflict zones in the middle East.

In March, the Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Anna Kuznetsova announced that work on bringing Russian minors back home from Iraqi prisons had been completed.

Current work concentrates around the Al-Hawl refugee camp in northeastern Syria and over 100 document packages have already been prepared to bring children back home to Russia from the camp, Kuznetsova said. She added that all the Russian children from the Roj refugee camp in Syria have now been brought back home.