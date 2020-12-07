UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE 2 - Police Checking Aeroflot Plane At JFK After Reports Of Explosives On Board - Embassy

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 06:50 AM

UPDATE 2 - Police Checking Aeroflot Plane at JFK After Reports of Explosives on Board - Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) New York police are checking an Aeroflot plane that has arrived at the John F. Kennedy International Airport from Moscow for explosive devices, a spokesperson of the Russian Embassy in the US told Sputnik.

"The police received a notification about the presence of an explosive device on board and are working on it at the moment. As far as we know, they are searching the plane for explosive devices," the spokesperson said.

According to the Russian Embassy, the Aeroflot flight back to Moscow is now delayed.

An airport representative told Sputnik that the Aeroflot flight back to Moscow was delayed twice amid the search. The initial departure time was 17:40 (22:40 GMT on Sunday), it was then changed to 20:20 and later to 21:40 local time.

A representative of Port Authority Police told Sputnik that all passengers arriving from Moscow have disembarked the plane.

"Port Authority Police received a report of a bomb threat on Aeroflot flight #102. The plane landed at JFK Airport at approximately 3:46 pm [20:45 GMT on Sunday]. Passengers were deplaned and PAPD [Port Authority Police Department] is currently sweeping the plane. The airport is open and there are no delays due to this investigation," the police spokesperson said.

The John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) said in a statement on Twitter that the incident has in no way affected its flight operations.

"Due to an ongoing incident, emergency personnel and activity may be observed at #JFK airport. Please note that the airport is fully open and flights are operating without delays," the Sunday statement says.

There is currently no information regarding the Aeroflot plane search results or any possible detentions.

Related Topics

Police Moscow Russia Twitter New York May Sunday All From Airport

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 66.23 million, d ..

6 hours ago

UAE Embassy in Italy distributes winter aid to vul ..

8 hours ago

Changes in Commercial Companies Law will enhance e ..

9 hours ago

Seventh Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societ ..

9 hours ago

Ministerial Development Council discusses introduc ..

10 hours ago

President of South Korea awards Noura Al Kaabi the ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.