UPDATE 2 - Power Cut to Four Ukrainian Regions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2022) Blackouts were reported on Sunday in at least four Ukrainian regions as well as in the Donetsk People's Republic, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"A total blackout in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, a partial one in the Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy regions," Zelenskyy said on social media.

Ukrainian newspaper Vesti reported earlier that power had been cut to the central Ukrainian regions of Poltava and Dnipropetrovsk as well as to Sumy and Kharkiv further east.

Ukraine does not control Donetsk since it broke away in 2014. A Sputnik correspondent in the republic's capital of the same name said there were no problems with electricity, cellular network or the internet.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the Ukrainian presidential office, said on social media that lights were back on in Poltava, Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Power fluctuations paralyzed the subway in Kharkiv, while several electric buses short-circuited and caught fire in Poltava, Ukrainian news websites reported.