UPDATE 2 - Pro-, Anti-Bolsonaro Rallies Hit Brazil On Independence Day

Wed 08th September 2021

UPDATE 2 - Pro-, Anti-Bolsonaro Rallies Hit Brazil on Independence Day

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) Hundreds of people are taking to the streets across Brazil either in support of or opposition to President Jair Bolsonaro, as the country celebrates its independence day on Tuesday, according to footage from Brazilian broadcaster GloboNews.

Bolsonaro supporters gathered in the capital of Brasilia and on the famous Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro. Meanwhile, an anti-government march is taking place in the city's downtown area.

Pro-government demonstrations were organized to back the president in his dispute with the supreme court and parliament, brought on by his push to change the nation's voting system and return to paper ballots. In his address to the supporters in Brasilia Bolsonaro attacked the judiciary.

"I'm going to keep playing within the constitution. But from now on, I'm not going to let one or two other people play beyond it," Bolsonaro said, referring to Supreme Court justice Alexandre de Moraes and Luis Roberto Barroso, the head of the Superior Electoral Court.

He further labeled the upcoming presidential race a "farce" in another attack on Brazil's long-established e-voting system.

"I can't participate in a farce like the one being sponsored by the Superior Electoral Tribunal," Bolsonaro stated.

On August 20, the president sent a request to the Senate, the upper house of parliament, to impeach Moraes after the latter opened several probes into his conduct. He also confirmed his plans to seek impeachment of Barroso.

Public support for Bolsonaro has dropped over his entanglement in multiple investigations and handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, giving momentum to his potential opponent in the upcoming presidential race and current favorite in polls, former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who regained his political rights in March this year after his corruption conviction was overturned.

The general election in Brazil is scheduled for October 2, 2022.

