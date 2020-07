UPDATE 2 - Protests Continue Outside Serbian Parliament Despite Coronavirus Curbs

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2020) A rally against coronavirus restrictions continued in the Serbian capital for the fourth day on Friday, with protesters demanding the government's resignation.

The government has banned gatherings of more than 10 people inside and outside but demonstrators returned to the square in front the parliament's building in late afternoon.

An activist was detained by plain-clothes police after insulting officers across iron railings outside the national legislature, a Sputnik correspondent said.

Rival demonstrators from the far-right and the far-left sparred verbally in the square but their altercations stopped short of scuffles.

The rally turned violent after darkness fell. A group of young protesters, some of them carrying iron bars, tried to break through police cordons and threw bottles at the officers, the Sputnik correspondent said.

Riot police wielding batons then clashed with demonstrators in a bid to push them off the stairs that lead up to the parliament building. The rioters responded by hurling firecrackers at them.

Some protesters were seen ripping up cobblestones. Others were shouting "drop riot shield" and "take off your helmets and walk with the people" at the police.

The Sputnik correspondent said violent protesters had tried to taunt the police into clashes but officers remained in their positions until the violence fizzled out.

Interior Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic told a Serbian television channel, Prva, that demonstrators had smashed windows and a CCTV camera in the parliament's building.

The Belgrade police said a 32-year-old man was stabbed during the protest by another man in his late 40s. The suspect was detained.

The Interior Ministry said 153 people had been detained and 118 police officers hurt in clashes that had rocked Belgrade since Tuesday. Authorities estimated the damage dealt during the first night of unrest at $144,000.

Serbia has so far confirmed 17,728 cases and 370 virus-related deaths. There were 386 new cases reported in the past day and another 18 patients have died.