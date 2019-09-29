UPDATE 2 - Rally in Support of Detained Protesters Begins in Moscow

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2019) A rally calling for the release of protesters detained at unauthorized demonstrations began in Moscow on Sunday, a Sputnik correspondent said.

The rally was granted a permit by the Moscow authorities who shut the Sakharov Avenue and several adjacent streets to traffic from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m.

"The authorized Moscow rally on Sakharov Avenue is attended by some 20,000 people," the city police said in a press release.

The demonstration wrapped up in the late afternoon. Both police and the National Guard military personnel were present.

Some 1,700 people were detained during three demonstrations in July and August against the exclusion of some pro-opposition candidates from the city council elections. Several protesters have been charged with civic unrest and assault on police.