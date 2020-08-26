UPDATE 2 - Republicans Hammer Biden on Support for Wars, Trump Reaches Out to Minorities at RNC

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) US Senator Rand Paul said he fears Joe Biden will drag the United States into more wars while President Trump tried to reach out to blacks and other minority groups during the second night of the Republican National Convention (RNC).

The Republicans opened the second night of their semi-virtual convention in North Carolina on Tuesday. Tonight's program is focused on shining a light on Trump's family and will feature a controversial speech by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

"I fear Biden will choose war again. He supported the war in Serbia, Syria, Libya," Paul said in livestreamed comments on Tuesday. "Joe Biden will continue to spill our blood and treasure. President Trump will bring our heroes home."

The senator said Biden also supported the war in Iraq, which Trump called the biggest geopolitical mistake in a generation. He also said Trump will end the war in Afghanistan and reallocate billions of Dollars to rebuild America.

Later in the night, Trump's son Eric, however, applauded his father for assassinating Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani.

White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow emphasized Trump's economic plans prior to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were strong. He added that the administration's efforts and bipartisanship in Congress have helped revive the American economy.

Kudlow said the administration is planning payroll tax cuts, income tax cuts and regulatory relief for businesses.

Navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer endorsed Trump, praising the US president for the $8 billion given to Native American tribes as part of the CARES Act to cope with COVID-19. He also said Trump has taken action to improve public safety for tribes. The Navajo Nation is the largest Native American reservation in the United States.

Trump during a livestream signed a pardon for convinced burglar Jon Ponder, a Black man involved with a prison reintegration program.

Acting US Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf conducted a live naturalization ceremony for five immigrants at the White House. The newly naturalized citizens were from Bolivia, Lebanon, India, Sudan, and Ghana. Trump, who was present for the ceremony, emphasized that they "followed the rules" to earn citizenship.

Vice President Mike Pence appeared in a video that showed him interviewing Americans whose lives improved under the Trump administration.

A video of Pompeo endorsing Trump from Jerusalem, where he was on an official visit to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is scheduled to be broadcast on Tuesday night.

Earlier in the day, US House Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee Chairman Joaquin Castro sent a letter to State Department Deputy Secretary Stephen Biegun addressing concerns that Pompeo unprecedented action may be violating US law and policies within the Department that prohibit the secretary of state to engage in any political activity.

A memorandum made public by the State Department on Monday specifically bans officials from engaging in political activities while off duty using their title or authority. The memorandum also underscores that Senate-confirmed presidential appointees may not even attend a political party convention or convention-related event.

Earlier in the day, Trump continued to suggest that mail-in ballots could lead to widespread fraud. He has repeatedly said the Democrats could "steal" millions of votes through fraudulent ballots that are mailed in as opposed to cast in person.

"80 Million Unsolicited Ballots are impossible for election centers to tabulate accurately. The Democrats know this better than anyone else. The fraud and abuse will be an embarrassment to our Country. Hopefully the Courts will stop this scam!" Trump said in a tweet.

Trump is scheduled to give his nomination acceptance speech at the White House on Thursday.