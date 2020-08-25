UrduPoint.com
UPDATE 2 - Republicans Open Convention With Focus On COVID-19 Crisis, Economic Recovery

Tue 25th August 2020 | 06:40 AM

UPDATE 2 - Republicans Open Convention With Focus on COVID-19 Crisis, Economic Recovery

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) The Republican National Convention (RNC) is now underway featuring a slate of speakers headlined by Donald Trump Jr. and former ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, as the party hails the administration's COVID-19 recovery plans and warns that Democrats could win the election through mail-in ballot fraud.

The RNC is taking place in Charlotte, North Carolina, but due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, many of the scheduled events will be held outside the venue.

The convention began at 9:00 p.m. EST on Monday (1:00 a.m. GMT Tuesday), with a mixture of live and recorded speeches.

Within the first 30 minutes President Donald Trump hosted a live-streamed panel of health workers and emergency responders discussing the COVID-19 crisis.

Congressmen Jim Jordan underscored Trump's handling of the pandemic while congressman Matt Gaetz pointed out Trump's strengths on law enforcement while slamming the socialistic policies of the rival party and their calls to defund police. Other speakers noted the president's alleged success in education including for minority groups.

US media reported that several protesters, including a person who illegally entered a secure area at the convention, were arrested by authorities earlier on Monday.

The Republican Party on Monday officially nominated US President Donald Trump to run for re-election. Trump told his supporters at the Republican National Convention on Monday that the only way the Democrats can win the November election is by sending out mail-in ballots to steal millions of votes in what he described as "the greatest scam in history.

"

Delegates also endorsed Vice President Mike Pence by acclamation on Monday.

"The economy is on the ballot, law and order is on the ballot, our most cherished ideals of freedom and free markets are on the ballot," Pence said via Twitter. "That's why we need four more years of President Donald Trump in the White House!"

Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller told reporters that the US president will run on "eradicating" COVID-19 and boosting the economy. Miller added that Trump will contrast his business and jobs creation record and plans to revive the economy in the next four years to Biden's failure to offer detailed economic policies at the Democratic convention last week in Milwaukee.

Meanwhile, Trump in a tweet warned about Biden's plan to address the pandemic.

"Joe Biden has said he would lock down the Country again. That's crazy! We're having record job growth and a booming stock market, but Joe would end it all and close it all down. Ridiculous!" Trump said.

The Democrats nominated Biden last week at their convention in Wisconsin. During his acceptance speech Biden promised to have a national strategy for containing the pandemic on "day one" if elected.

GOP chairwoman Ronna McDaniel in a tweet said "the Biden-Harris is the most radical, socialist ticket in American history, and we must vote like our lives and our country depend on it this November."

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will headline Tuesday nights' lineup followed by Pence on Wednesday.

Trump is expected to give his acceptance speech on Thursday from the South Lawn of the White House.

