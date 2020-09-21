UrduPoint.com
UPDATE 2 - Residential Building Collapse Kills 10 People In India's Bhiwandi - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 11:20 AM

UPDATE 2 - Residential Building Collapse Kills 10 People in India's Bhiwandi - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) At least ten people were killed when a building collapsed in India's Bhiwandi, up to 25 others are feared to be trapped, media report.

The collapse occurred early on Monday morning, The People's Daily said. A local police official told the Chinese newspaper that at least eight people were killed after a three-storey residential building collapsed in Bhiwandi, located northeast of Mumbai, and between 20 and 25 were feared trapped.

The Times of India reported on Monday that the death toll from the collapse, which occurred at 03:40 local time (22:40 GMT on Sunday) stood at ten people. The residents were asleep when the collapse occurred.

India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said on Twitter that 20 people had been rescued by locals.

NDRF teams are now working on rescuing others from the rubble.

Later in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences over the accident.

"Saddened by the building collapse in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra. Condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for a quick recovery of those injured. Rescue operations are underway and all possible assistance is being provided to the affected," Modi tweeted.

A notice had been issued by a civic body to vacate the building, which was on a dangerous building list, Bhiwandi-Nizampura City Municipal Corporation commissioner Pankaj Ashiya said as quoted by The Times of India on Monday.

