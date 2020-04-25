UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE 2 - Rome-St. Petersburg-Moscow Flight To Evacuate Russians From Rome On Wednesday - Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 04:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2020) A flight from the Italian capital of Rome to Moscow via St. Petersburg will evacuate on Wednesday Russian citizens from the European country amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russian Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media said.

"According to the preliminary schedule of evacuating Russian citizens from abroad: the departure of the AFL2419 flight Rome-St. Petersburg-Moscow is scheduled for April 29, 2020, 14:10 local time [12:10 GMT]," the ministry wrote in its Telegram-channel on late Friday.

The flight will evacuate only those Russian citizens who live in Moscow, the Moscow Region, St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region.

According to the ministry, another flight will evacuate on Wednesday residents of the same Russian regions from the Maldivian capital of Male and Sri Lanka's city of Colombo.

On Tuesday, one more flight will bring back Russian citizens home from the Israeli city of Tel Aviv.

"The departure of the AFL503 flight Tel Aviv-St. Petersburg-Moscow is scheduled for April 28, 2020, 15:00 local time [12:00 GMT]," the ministry said.

It added that the AFL1861 flight would evacuate Russians from the Armenian capital of Yerevan on Monday.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 2.7 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 195,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Italy has recorded 192,994 cases so far, with 25,969 lethal ones.

Sri Lanka has registered 417 cases with seven fatalities and the Maldives 116 cases, with no patients having died of the disease.

More than 15,000 people have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Israel, with 194 deaths, while Armenia has confirmed 1,596 coronavirus cases so far, with 27 lethal ones.

