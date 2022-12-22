UPDATE 2 - Roscosmos Ex-CEO Rogozin Wounded in Donetsk Hotel Shelling - Aide

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) Russian state space corporation Roscosmos ex-CEO Dmitry Rogozin was wounded in the back when the hotel he and a group of military advisers had been living in came under fire in Donetsk, his life is out of danger, Rogozin's aide told Sputnik.

"A hotel on the outskirts of Donetsk, in which a group of military advisers, including Dmitry Rogozin, had been living in recent months, was shelled... Dmitry Rogozin himself was wounded in the back, he was hospitalized. There is no threat to his life," the aide said.

A mine fragment lodged in Rogozin's back cannot be removed and Rogozin himself refuses to evacuate to another Russian region until the condition of others who have been wounded stabilizes, the aide said. People accompanying Rogozin received injuries of varying severity, he added.

The aide told journalists the strikes were delivered with precision-guided munitions, presumably from a 155-millimeter Caesar self-propelled artillery system.

Later in the day, Rogozin said that he would undergo surgery.

"I have a wound, a metal fragment 3x4 mm in size entered above the right shoulder blade. I will undergo an operation.

Several other people close to me were injured," he wrote on social media.

According to the ex-Roscosmos head, the shelling took place during a working meeting after the return of one of the units from the frontline.

"We have been living in this hotel for the past few months, and in eight years the enemy has never shelled this place. Someone leaked information, and at around 19:45 (17:45 GMT) there were several high-precision hits, including in the place where we were," Rogozin said.

The investigation will determine where the shells came from and who was responsible for the attack, Rogozin added.

Denis Pushilin, the acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic, told Soloviev Live show that two people had died in the shelling of the hotel. Rogozin and DPR deputy head Vitaliy Khotsenko, who was with him at the time, were "lucky" and their condition is currently satisfactory, according to Pushilin.

Since November 2022, former Roscosmos CEO has been heading an inspection group of military advisers in the zone of the special military operation, which provides technical support to units in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).