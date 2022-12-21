UPDATE 2 - Russia to Improve Combat Readiness of Nuclear Triad as Main Sovereignty Guarantee - Putin

Russia will maintain combat readiness and improve the nuclear triad, which is the main guarantee of Russia's sovereignty, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) Russia will maintain combat readiness and improve the nuclear triad, which is the main guarantee of Russia's sovereignty, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"We will continue to maintain combat readiness and improve the nuclear triad. This is the main guarantee of preserving our sovereignty and territorial integrity, strategic parity, and general balance of power in the world," Putin said at a meeting of the Russian Defense Ministry board.

The president added that modern weapons made up 91% of Russia's strategic nuclear forces.

Russia's newest land-based intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), Sarmat, will be put on combat duty in the near future, Putin said.

"Successful launches of the Sarmat heavy intercontinental ballistic missile during state tests made it possible to start working on its deployment," Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said.

The Sarmat system is meant to replace RS-20 Voevoda missile systems. The new missile is capable of striking targets at long ranges using various flight trajectories and is guaranteed to overcome any existing and prospective anti-missile defense systems.

Having the longest range of target engagement, Sarmat is also expected to reinforce the combat capabilities of the Russian strategic nuclear forces. The first test launch of the Sarmat missile was carried out on April 20.

The Russian nuclear triad will be also replenished with the first strategic bomber Tu-160M, Shoigu added.

Putin said that the nuclear triad, the aerospace forces and the navy made up Russia's strengths, and, as such, were maintained in a good condition. However, more work needed to be done to improve the country's ground forces and communications systems, according to the president.

At the same time, Putin noted that Russia has everything it needs to build up military potential using its own scientific, technological, industrial and personnel resources without damaging its economy and social sectors.