UPDATE 2 - Several Dead in Train Crash in Central Croatia - Civil Protection Authority

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2022) Several people died and many others were injured when a passenger and a freight train collided in central Croatia, the country's Civil Protection Directorate said.

The accident occurred on Friday, at around 21:30 local time (19:30 GMT), near the town of Novska, in Sisak-Moslavina County. The Sisak interior ministry branch reported that a passenger train crashed into a freight train about 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) from Novska.

"According to preliminary information, there are several dead and many injured. A rescue operation is underway," Croatia's Civil Protection Directorate said on social media.

The Croatian HRT tv channel reported that at least three people were killed in the crash and 11 others were taken to hospitals with injuries.

Local media reports said that the death toll stood at six.

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic has arrived at the scene of the accident with several ministers. According to Croatian media reports, he confirmed that the bodies of three people were found at the crash scene and said that there were foreign citizens among the injured.

According to Nova TV, the passenger train ran a red light and hit the freight train, which was standing on the open track due to a malfunction, resulting in both trains getting pushed off the rails.