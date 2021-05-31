UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE 2 - Shooter Injures Security Officer, Minor In Russia's Yekaterinburg - Interior Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 03:10 AM

UPDATE 2 - Shooter Injures Security Officer, Minor in Russia's Yekaterinburg - Interior Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) A girl and a member of the Russian National Guard were injured in a shooting in the city of Yekaterinburg on Sunday, they are now receiving medical care, according to the the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The Ministry said in a Sunday statement that a man opened fire from one of the buildings on Borodin Street in Yekaterinburg.

"As a result, a girl and an employee of the Rosgvardiya [Russian National Guard] were injured, they are receiving medical assistance," the report on the ministry's website said.

According to the Health Ministry of the Sverdlovsk region, the girl who suffered in the shooting remains in critical condition, and the security guard sustained a wound to his leg. Later, a spokesperson of the local branch of the interior ministry told Sputnik that the injured girl was getting surgery, while the security guard was also receiving all the necessary medical assistance.

The 48-year-old shooter has been detained, according to the Sverdlovsk branch of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

"In the Khimmash microdistrict of Yekaterinburg, the special operation to detain the shooter has been completed. Police officers in cooperation with our colleagues from Rosgvardiya have detained the suspect and he will be taken to the Internal Affairs department for questioning," Valery Gorelykh, the spokesman for the ministry, said.

He also noted that media reports about the use of an explosive device at the crime scene were false, adding that experts used a stun grenade during the detention.

A criminal case on attempted murder of a minor and encroachment on the life of a law enforcement officer has been opened, according to the Russian Investigative Committee.

The Sverdlovsk region's department of the Investigative Committee reported that the man was in a "state of extreme drunkenness."

Gorelykh told Sputnik that the attacker had been escorted by police for a medical examination in order to establish exactly what state he was in, under the influence of which substances. The interior ministry spokesperson said that the man fired from the Vepr shotgun and had an official permit for the weapon since 2010.

The suspect's neighbor told journalists that he worked as a security guard and had a son. According to people who knew the attacker, he was a good-natured man, but exhibited a bad temper when consuming alcohol.

Related Topics

Injured Murder Fire Police Interior Ministry Russia Man Yekaterinburg Criminals Sunday Media All From Weapon Employment

Recent Stories

Juries for the 16th edition of Al Burda Award anno ..

1 hour ago

Imperial College London designated centre of excel ..

2 hours ago

MoHAP urges smokers to quit to avoid more serious ..

4 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed forms Supreme Committee for Ur ..

5 hours ago

Global cybersecurity experts to discuss cross-bord ..

5 hours ago

Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival connects 80, ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.