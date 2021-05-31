MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) A girl and a member of the Russian National Guard were injured in a shooting in the city of Yekaterinburg on Sunday, they are now receiving medical care, according to the the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The Ministry said in a Sunday statement that a man opened fire from one of the buildings on Borodin Street in Yekaterinburg.

"As a result, a girl and an employee of the Rosgvardiya [Russian National Guard] were injured, they are receiving medical assistance," the report on the ministry's website said.

According to the Health Ministry of the Sverdlovsk region, the girl who suffered in the shooting remains in critical condition, and the security guard sustained a wound to his leg. Later, a spokesperson of the local branch of the interior ministry told Sputnik that the injured girl was getting surgery, while the security guard was also receiving all the necessary medical assistance.

The 48-year-old shooter has been detained, according to the Sverdlovsk branch of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

"In the Khimmash microdistrict of Yekaterinburg, the special operation to detain the shooter has been completed. Police officers in cooperation with our colleagues from Rosgvardiya have detained the suspect and he will be taken to the Internal Affairs department for questioning," Valery Gorelykh, the spokesman for the ministry, said.

He also noted that media reports about the use of an explosive device at the crime scene were false, adding that experts used a stun grenade during the detention.

A criminal case on attempted murder of a minor and encroachment on the life of a law enforcement officer has been opened, according to the Russian Investigative Committee.

The Sverdlovsk region's department of the Investigative Committee reported that the man was in a "state of extreme drunkenness."

Gorelykh told Sputnik that the attacker had been escorted by police for a medical examination in order to establish exactly what state he was in, under the influence of which substances. The interior ministry spokesperson said that the man fired from the Vepr shotgun and had an official permit for the weapon since 2010.

The suspect's neighbor told journalists that he worked as a security guard and had a son. According to people who knew the attacker, he was a good-natured man, but exhibited a bad temper when consuming alcohol.