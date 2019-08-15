UPDATE 2 - Six Philadelphia Police Officers Shot, Authorities Try to Communicate With Gunman

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) Six Philadelphia Police Department (PPD) officers have been shot and taken to hospitals while the suspect remains armed, PPD spokesperson Eric Gripp said in a statement.

"Suspect is still firing. SIX (6) PPD Officers shot - at area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. Additional officers also receiving treatment for non-gunshot injuries. Continue to avoid area. Situation is active and ongoing," Gripp said on Wednesday.

Earlier Gripp said the shooting situation was ongoing on 3700 15th Street, which is located in the neighborhood of Nicetown in north Philadelphia.

Gripp said the officers are attempting to communicate with the shooter, "imploring him to surrender and avoid further injuries."

Earlier, the White House in a statement said that President Donald Trump has been briefed on the shooting and will monitoring the situation.

ABC news reported that witnesses heard more than 100 gunshots from at least one gunman in the area.