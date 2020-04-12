UPDATE 2 - Taliban Violence Killed 30 Afghan Civilians in 7 Days - Official

(@FahadShabbir)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2020) Taliban violence in Afghanistan has led to dozens of civilian deaths in the past week alone and must be stopped in order for peace to be advanced in the country, National Security Council Spokesman Javid Faisal said Sunday.

"Taliban killed at least 30 civilians and wounded two others across nine provinces in the last seven days. Majority of these civilians were killed by roadside IEDs [improvised explosive devices]. Taliban need to ceasefire for civilians to be unharmed and for peace to be advanced," Faisal said in a tweet.

Faisal's statement comes as the Afghan National Army's 207th Zafar Corps reported of a Taliban ambush in the western Herat province.

"The Taliban attacked security forces checkpoints in Taqcha village yesterday, three insurgents, including Mullah Abdul Hakim, the Taliban intelligence chief officer for Pashtun Zarghun district and two others injured," the statement from Zafar Corps read.

Separately, Sputnik has learned of a deadly airstrike in the Kandahar province that struck a civilian home and left at least one person dead.

"An airstrike targeted a civilian home in the Zangtan area of the Shah Wali Kot district which killed one male family member and injured a woman and a child," a source told Sputnik.

Afghan or foreign forces in the country have not yet commented on the information.

Clashes between Afghan government forces and the Taliban spiked in early March after disagreements over the details about the release of prisoners, as stipulated in the US-Taliban peace process agreement, led to a breakdown of anticipated intra-Afghan talks.