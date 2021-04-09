UPDATE 2 - Texas Business Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, State Trooper Wounded

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) A gunman shot five people, killing one, at a local business in Bryan, Texas, Bryan Police Department Chief Eric Buske said in a press conference.

"Four people were transported to St. Joseph hospital in critical condition with gunshot injuries... one person was deceased at the scene," Buske said on Thursday.

Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Craig Cummings said one state trooper was shot while attempting to arrest the suspect. The trooper is in stable condition, he added.

The police chief said they may have the suspect in custody, noting that it appears he was an employee at the business. The motive for the shooting is still under investigation, he added.

Buske said he could not confirm if all the victims were employees at the local business.

The FBI has offered to help in the investigation, Buske said.