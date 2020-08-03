UPDATE 2 - Three Attackers Killed at Nangarhar Prison, Death Toll From Blast Stands at 21 - Official

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) Three attackers have been killed at a prison in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar, where a car bomb explosion led to the death of 21 people, Nangarhar Governor Spokesman Attaullah Khogyani said on Monday.

On Sunday evening, a car bomb exploded at the entrance to the prison, Khogyani said.

All the injured have been taken to hospital.

"Twenty-one civilians, security forces and prisoners were killed and 43 others were injured in the car bomb attack in the eastern Nangarhar province," Khogyani said in a statement, adding that three attackers were killed by security forces.

According to the governor's spokesman, up to 700 prisoners who were trying to escape were recaptured.