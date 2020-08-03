UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE 2 - Three Attackers Killed At Nangarhar Prison, Death Toll From Blast Stands At 21 - Official

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 12:50 PM

UPDATE 2 - Three Attackers Killed at Nangarhar Prison, Death Toll From Blast Stands at 21 - Official

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) Three attackers have been killed at a prison in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar, where a car bomb explosion led to the death of 21 people, Nangarhar Governor Spokesman Attaullah Khogyani said on Monday.

On Sunday evening, a car bomb exploded at the entrance to the prison, Khogyani said.

All the injured have been taken to hospital.

"Twenty-one civilians, security forces and prisoners were killed and 43 others were injured in the car bomb attack in the eastern Nangarhar province," Khogyani said in a statement, adding that three attackers were killed by security forces.

According to the governor's spokesman, up to 700 prisoners who were trying to escape were recaptured.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Afghanistan Governor Car Sunday All

Recent Stories

UAE launches Adahi project in Yemen

9 minutes ago

RS. 25000 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 34 ..

1 hour ago

RS. 7500 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 83 L ..

1 hour ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 3 August 2020

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

SEHA announces walk-in registration for COVID-19 s ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.