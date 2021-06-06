UPDATE 2 - Trump Blames Biden Administration for 'Humiliation' US Currently Faces

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2021) Former US President Donald Trump has blamed the administration of US President Joe Biden for an array of issues the US is currently facing, saying at the Republican Party convention in North Carolina that the US is being "demeaned and humiliated."

Speaking in Greenville on Saturday, Trump said that Republicans will have a "tremendous" 2022, when midterm elections are held, and emphasized that "survival depends on Republicans being elected at every level."

"Our border is wide open, illegal immigration is skyrocketing ... Drugs are pouring in, gas prices are soaring, our industries are being pillaged by foreign cyber attacks, that's a lack of respect for our country and for our leaders, and speaking of our leaders they are bowing down to China," Trump said.

He claimed that the Biden administration is spreading the wrong kind of ideology in the US that will lead to more division, not unity.

"The Biden administration has also issued regulations to indoctrinate America's school children with poisonous and divisive left-wing doctrines such as critical race theory," Trump said.

He took the credit for the positive aspects of the fight against COVID-19 in the US, as well as the end of wars in Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria and Somalia. Commenting on ongoing investigations against him, Tump said they are being fueled by "corrupt politicians in New York."

"... they send everything that they've already gone over, send it in to New York, let the radical left prosecutors go after Trump! Just give it a shot - they say - Give it a shot! They failed in Washington, they failed all over the place," Trump told his supporters.

He warned that without strong borders and election integrity "our country could be run as a dictatorship." "I am not the one who is trying to undermine American democracy, I am the one who is trying to save it," Trump said.

The former president blamed the Biden administration for the southern border crisis and said that the Democrats have "turned America into a sanctuary for criminal aliens."

"The border is just the beginning of Biden disasters," Trump warned.

He said that Biden is being "openly mocked by Chinese negotiators and Russian President [Vladimir] Putin." "They are taunting him and they are laughing at him and they are humiliating our country," Trump said.

At the same time, Trump claimed to have had a good relationship with Putin.

"I had a very good relationship with President Putin, but there has never been anybody as tough on Russia as I was," Trump said at the GOP convention in Greenville.

Meanwhile, Biden said in an opinion piece published by The Washington Post on Saturday that Washington and its allies are ready to address what they consider Russia's challenges to security and sovereignty, but the US does not seek conflict with Moscow and the upcoming talks between Biden and Putin in Geneva will present an opportunity to discuss areas of cooperation, such as strategic stability and arms control.