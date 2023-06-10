UrduPoint.com

UPDATE 2 - Trump Faces 37 Criminal Counts Including Willful Retention Of Sensitive Info

Muhammad Irfan Published June 10, 2023 | 12:10 AM

UPDATE 2 - Trump Faces 37 Criminal Counts Including Willful Retention of Sensitive Info

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2023) The indictment against former US President Donald Trump includes 38 criminal charges related to his alleged mishandling of classified documents, which include willful retention of national defense information and conspiracy to obstruct justice, according to a copy of the document released Friday.

Trump faces a total of 37 charges, including 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information, one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice, concealing a document in a Federal investigation, making false statements and other related charges, the indictment said.

Trump faces a maximum prison sentence of up to 20 years on several of the charges, the indictment said.

Trump denies the allegations of wrongdoing and has criticized prosecutors for not pursuing sitting US President Joe Biden for his alleged mishandling of classified materials with the same level of rigor.

The case stems from a raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, during which federal agents purportedly seized sensitive materials. Trump showed classified documents to others at Mar-a-Lago on two occasions in 2021, the indictment said.

Sensitive documents in Trump's possession allegedly include materials on the "nuclear capabilities of a foreign country," military capabilities of a foreign country, military attacks by a foreign country, and US military contingency planning, the indictment said.

Other charges in the indictment relate to alleged efforts by Trump and his assistant, Waltine Nauta, to cover up retention of the sensitive materials. Nauta faces his own separate count of making a false statement in addition to being listed beside Trump on five other charges.

The indictment was signed by US Justice Department Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is expected to make a public statement later on Friday.

