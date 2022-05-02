UrduPoint.com

UPDATE 2 - Trump Once Again Accuses Biden Of 'Unmitigated Failure,' Including On Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 02, 2022 | 09:00 AM

UPDATE 2 - Trump Once Again Accuses Biden of 'Unmitigated Failure,' Including on Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2022) Former US President Donald Trump says that the incompetence of the current administration in Washington could lead to an escalation of the Ukraine crisis.

"We have incompetent people running things," Trump told his supporters at a Sunday rally in Greenwood, Nebraska, warning that the situation in Ukraine is "a very dangerous thing" and that "this could be a world war."

Trump once again lashed out at US President Joe Biden, describing his performance as "unmatched and unmitigated failure" and reiterating that Biden has allegedly done more damage in 16 months than the five worst presidents in US history combined.

Trump said that Biden is "embarrassing" the United States and that world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, no longer respect the United States. Trump claimed that Putin "is throwing the word ('nuclear') around all the time, because he doesn't respect our leadership."

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has repeatedly stressed that Russia is not threatening anyone with a nuclear war, but Western countries and Ukraine have been persistently "playing with the words 'nuclear war.'"

According to Trump, other presidents are not returning Biden's phone calls and "want nothing to do with him, other than take advantage of us." The former president suggested that Biden should be "taking a cognitive test and releasing results for the entire world to see.

"

Trump pointed to the record inflation in the United States, saying that Biden and his administration are trying to shift blame and are accusing Putin of being responsible for the rising prices. "Let's blame Putin, why the hell not," Trump said mockingly.

According to the former president, the Biden administration is responsible for losing the dominant US positions in the energy sphere and are now trying to agree with Iran, Venezuela, Russia and OPEC. Meanwhile, gasoline, which was at less than $2 per gallon in the US under Trump's presidency, is now at $8 per gallon in some places in the US, according to the former president.

Trump emphasized that the Democrats and the current US administration are the biggest threat for the country, not outside issues, such as Ukraine. Trump stressed that the upcoming midterm elections are "the most important midterm in US history" and urged his supporters to vote.

According to a Washington Post-ABC news poll conducted on April 24-28, Biden's overall disapproval rate stands at 52 percent, while 47 percent of Americans disapprove of the president's handling of the Ukraine issue in particular (compared to 42 percent who approve).

Earlier in April, CNN reported that Biden's approval rating hit the lowest point of any president before him after a year and three months in office.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Iran Russia Washington Vote Nuclear Trump Vladimir Putin Lead United States Venezuela April Democrats Sunday World War All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2022

24 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st May 2022

24 hours ago
 Qamar Zaman Kaira blasts PTI leaders for using uns ..

Qamar Zaman Kaira blasts PTI leaders for using unsophisticated language in publi ..

1 day ago
 Revenue collection surges by 28.6% to Rs4.858 tril ..

Revenue collection surges by 28.6% to Rs4.858 trillion in 10 months

1 day ago
 Real Madrid win 35th Spanish La Liga title

Real Madrid win 35th Spanish La Liga title

1 day ago
 WASA MD transferred, Section officer gets addition ..

WASA MD transferred, Section officer gets additional slot

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.