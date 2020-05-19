UPDATE 2 - Trump Says Pompeo Asked Him to Fire US State Department Inspector General Linick

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) US President Donald Trump told reporters that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo asked him to fire State Department Inspector General Steve Linick.

"I don't know the gentleman [Linick]," Trump said on Monday. "I was happy to do it, Mike requested that I do it."

Trump said he did not know Pompeo was being investigated by Linick for fast-tracking an arms sale to Saudi Arabia.

Earlier on Monday, Congressman Eliot Engel, Chairman of the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee suggested that Linick may have been fired because he was looking into Trump's emergency declaration to permit an $8 billion arms sale to Saudi Arabia.

Pompeo told the Washington Post he did not know he was being investigated and denied that Linick's firing was retaliation. Pompeo said he requested that Linick be fired because he felt his actions were undermining the State Department's work.

Trump responded to allegations that the inspector general was fired for probing Pompeo for asking aides to run personal errands including walking the top diplomat's dog.

"Maybe he's [Pompeo's] negotiating with [North Korean leader] Kim Jong Un, okay, about nuclear weapons. They say, please, can you walk my dog?" Trump said. "The priorities are really screwed up when I read this. I don't know anything about the investigation."