UPDATE 2 - Trump Says US to No Longer Deal With UK Ambassador

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) President Donald Trump in a statement said the United States would no longer deal with the United Kingdom's ambassador to the country and slammed British Prime Minister Theresa May's handling of Brexit.

UK Ambassador to the United States Kim Darroch in confidential messages to Downing Street described Trump as "incompetent" and "insecure," according to leaked cables the Daily Mail published on Sunday.

"I do not know the Ambassador [Darroch], but he is not liked or well thought of within the US. We will no longer deal with him. The good news for the wonderful United Kingdom is that they will soon have a new Prime Minister," Trump said via Twitter on Monday.

Trump added that he has been highly critical of British Prime Minister Theresa May and her representatives for creating a "mess" with Brexit.

UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt on Monday said that the leaked diplomatic emails criticizing Trump will not interrupt Britain's "superb" relationship with the United States.

Congressman Adam Schiff in a tweet later on Thursday said the US-UK special relationship is based on mutual values and interests and is not dependent on whether they say nice things about Trump.