UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE 2 - Trump Says White House Spokesperson Sanders To Leave At End Of June

Faizan Hashmi 17 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 03:40 AM

UPDATE 2 - Trump Says White House Spokesperson Sanders to Leave at End of June

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump said in a statement on Thursday that White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders will resign at the end of the month.

"After three and a half years, our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the great state of Arkansas," Trump said via Twitter.

Trump praised Sanders' service and mentioned that he would like to see her run for governor of Arkansas.

In later remarks, Sanders thanked Trump for the opportunity of a lifetime to work for his administration. She vowed to continue to be one of "the most outspoken and loyal" supporters of the president and his agenda.

"I love the President and my job. The most important job I'll ever have is being a mom to my kids and it's time for us to go home," she added.

Sanders worked for Trump's communications team since he was elected president in 2016. She began her career at the White House as deputy press secretary and then took over as press secretary after her predecessor, Sean Spicer, announced his resignation in July 2017.

Sanders is the third woman to serve as the White House press secretary following in the footsteps of Dee Dee Myers in 1993 and Dana Perino in 2007.

Related Topics

Governor Twitter White House Trump Job July Women 2017 2016 Love

Recent Stories

Pakistan Medical Association hails 20 pc raise in ..

4 minutes ago

Rs 7,300 million allocated for Higher Education

4 minutes ago

'Punjab budget focuses on social protection, HR de ..

4 minutes ago

Cement Pouring at Iran's Bushehr-2 Nuclear Reactor ..

4 minutes ago

51 FETO terrorists sentenced to 9 year jail term

4 minutes ago

Two street criminals held, weapons and valuables r ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.