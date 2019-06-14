UPDATE 2 - Trump Says White House Spokesperson Sanders to Leave at End of June

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump said in a statement on Thursday that White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders will resign at the end of the month.

"After three and a half years, our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the great state of Arkansas," Trump said via Twitter.

Trump praised Sanders' service and mentioned that he would like to see her run for governor of Arkansas.

In later remarks, Sanders thanked Trump for the opportunity of a lifetime to work for his administration. She vowed to continue to be one of "the most outspoken and loyal" supporters of the president and his agenda.

"I love the President and my job. The most important job I'll ever have is being a mom to my kids and it's time for us to go home," she added.

Sanders worked for Trump's communications team since he was elected president in 2016. She began her career at the White House as deputy press secretary and then took over as press secretary after her predecessor, Sean Spicer, announced his resignation in July 2017.

Sanders is the third woman to serve as the White House press secretary following in the footsteps of Dee Dee Myers in 1993 and Dana Perino in 2007.