MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2019) The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have left the Syrian northeastern border city of Ras al-Ain and Turkish troops have entered, Ikhbariya broadcaster reported on Sunday.

SDF spokesperson Kino Gabriel has confirmed the reports.

"As part of the agreement to pause military operations with Turkey with American mediation. Today, we have evacuated the city of Ras Al-Ain from all SDF fighters. We don't have any more fighters in the city," Gabriel said in a statement.

The Turkish Defense Ministry, in turn, has confirmed the withdrawal of the Kurdish forces, as per the Ankara-Washington deal.

"The [Turkish Armed Forces] TAF closely monitors the withdrawal of PKK / YPG terrorists from the region in 120 hours in accordance with the agreement reached by Turkey and the USA on October 17, 2019. There are absolutely no impediments to withdrawal in this regard, and the activities of exiting and evacuation from the region are firmly coordinated with the US counterparts. In this regard, a convoy of approximately 55 vehicles entered Rasulayn [Ras al-Ain] and a convoy of 86 vehicles departed in the direction of Tel Amir," the ministry said in a statement.

Last week, the Turkish Defense Ministry said that the Turkish military and the Syrian armed opposition took control of Ras al-Ain. At the same time, an SDF spokesman said on Saturday that the withdrawal of forces from the Turkish border would start after Ankara allowed SDF to evacuate remaining fighters and civilians from Ras al-Ain.

Turkey launched the Operation Peace Spring on October 9, saying that the military action aimed to create a safe zone near the Syrian-Turkish border after multiple fruitless discussions between Washington and Ankara. The territory on the Syrian side of the border is currently controlled by the SDF, which Ankara regards as affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party.

On Thursday, the United States and Turkey reached an agreement to implement a 120-hour ceasefire in northeast Syria to allow the withdrawal of the Kurdish People's Protection Units' forces from the 30-kilometer (over 18 miles) safe zone in northern Syria. Despite the truce, both Turkey and the Kurds accused each other of violating the ceasefire.