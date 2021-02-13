UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE 2 - Twitter Blocks Account Of Russia's Delegation To Vienna Security Talks

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 06:20 PM

UPDATE 2 - Twitter Blocks Account of Russia's Delegation to Vienna Security Talks

MOSCOW/VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2021) Twitter has blocked the account of the Russian delegation to the Vienna talks on military security and arms control, the delegation's head, Konstantin Gavrilov, said on Saturday.

According to the platform, the account violated its rules.

"On Feb 12, @TwitterSupport blocked the official account of the RUS Arms Control Delegation (@armscontrol_rus). What are the reasons? An alternative position of RUS on the trends of the current pol-mil situation in Europe voiced at the @OSCE [the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe] Seminar on Mil Doctrines?" Gavrilov wrote on his Twitter account.

The Russian diplomat said that Twitter resorted to "naked censorship" by blocking official accounts presenting position of one or another country.

Later on Saturday, Gavrilov told Sputnik that the delegation would address OSCE Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid over Twitter's move, adding that the Russian side already asked the social network for clarifications but does not expect to receive an answer.

"We will now turn to OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmid, we will force it [Twitter] to speak out, now, they will be pressured," Gavrilov said.

The diplomat added that he linked the blocking to the fact that the delegation tweeted a number of statements about NATO and military doctrines.

Meanwhile, the Russian foreign ministry expressed hope that the blocking of the delegation's account was due to a technical issue, spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik, adding that Moscow has already sent a request to the social platform.

"[We] have already sent a request to the company. We hope that it is a purely technical issue," Zakharova said.

Earlier this week, the Russian Ministry of Defense said it decided to skip the military doctrine seminar of the OSCE for the first time in 30 years. citing the West's unfriendly policy. Russia was represented by the delegation to the Vienna talks and spoke about military doctrines at the closing session.

Related Topics

NATO Moscow Russia Europe Twitter Company Vienna

Recent Stories

Hope Probe’s success in Mars makes headlines in ..

36 minutes ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace publishes f ..

36 minutes ago

103,469 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

1 hour ago

‘Yea Hamari Pawri Ho rahi hey’ girl storms int ..

2 hours ago

101 Kanal agri, commercial land retrieved

2 hours ago

Advisory for growers of melon cultivation

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.