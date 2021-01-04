UrduPoint.com
UPDATE 2 - UK Judge Rules Against Extradition Of WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange To US

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 05:40 PM

UPDATE 2 - UK Judge Rules Against Extradition of WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange to US

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2021) UK district judge Vanessa Baraitser ruled on Monday against the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States, where he could face up to 175 years in jail for the publication of classified information on the US wars in Iraq and Afghanistan as well as thousands of US diplomatic cables between 2010 and 2011.

"I rule it would be unjust to extradite Mr. Assange," the judge said, citing health reasons and the risk that the whistleblower could commit suicide if handed over to the US Department of Justice.

She also gave 14 days to the US prosecutors to appeal her decision.

Assange's extradition trial ended at London's Old Bailey court on October 1 after his defense team spent four weeks trying to prove that Assange was being indicted for political reasons.

In her verdict, the judge said, however, that the protection against extradition for a "political offense" was removed from the UK-US extradition treaty in 2003 so it does not apply in this case.

She also claimed that free speech rights do not provide "unfettered discretion by Mr. Assange to decide what he's going to publish," and said that Wikileaks disclosures led to up to 50 people whose name were exposed in the declassified documents to seek asylum in the United States.

Although the judge endorsed most of the claims presented by the US prosecutors during the trial, she accepted, however, that the whistleblower, who has been held in a UK maximum security prison since his arrest at the Ecuadorean embassy in April, 2019, has remained depressed and has been considered at risk of suicide.

After the verdict was handed over, the US prosecutors confirmed that they will appeal the decision, while the judge granted Assange legal team's request for time to prepare bail application and scheduled a hearing for Wednesday.

