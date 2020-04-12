UPDATE 2 - UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Discharged From Hospital - Downing Street

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been discharged from the St. Thomas Hospital in London after recovering from the coronavirus disease, his office said on Sunday.

Johnson will not be immediately returning to work but will continue his recovery in the official country residence.

"The PM has been discharged from hospital to continue his recovery, at Chequers [residence]," a 10 Downing Street spokesman said.

The spokesman said that Johnson was advised by the medical team to abstain from work just yet.

"On the advice of his medical team, the PM will not be immediately returning to work," the spokesman said, adding that Johnson wished to thank everybody at St Thomas.

"All of his thoughts are with those affected by this illness," the spokesman added.

In a video address posted on Facebook later in the day, Johnson thanked the National Health Service (NHS) staff for keeping him alive, saying that " things could have gone either way."

"I have today left hospital after a week in which the NHS has saved my life, no question.

... I want to pay my own thanks to the utterly brilliant doctors, leaders in their fields, ... who took some crucial decisions a few days ago for which I will be grateful for the rest of my life," the prime minister said.

He went on to thank each and every doctor, nurse, cleaner and cook working in the NHS, who help combat the nation's biggest enemy at the moment - the coronavirus.

"We are making progress in this national battle because the British public formed a human shield around this country's greatest national asset ” our National Health Service. ... In the last seven days, I have of course seen the pressure that the NHS is under. It is thanks to that courage, that devotion, that duty and that love that our NHS has been unbeatable," Johnson stated.

The politician became subject of global concern earlier this month when he was hospitalized and later moved to intensive care with persistent coronavirus symptoms.