UPDATE 2 - UK to Evacuate Only People Who Are at Kabul Airport - Defense Ministry

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) The United Kingdom will only evacuate its citizens and others who are at the Kabul airport and will not take in new requests as the mission is entering its final stages, the UK Defense Ministry said on Friday.

The announcement came after the Afghan capital was hit by a series of blasts of terrorist attacks that killed at least 60 people and injured over 1,300 others, according to the Afghan health ministry. The Islamic State-Khorasan terrorist group (banned in Russia) reportedly claimed responsibility for the attacks that prompted some nations to suspend evacuation efforts.

"Following our pre-planned timetable, processing facilities inside the Baron Hotel in Kabul have been closed.

This will enable us to focus our efforts on evacuating the British nationals and others we have processed and who are at the airport awaiting departure. ... No further people will be called forward to the airport for evacuation," the ministry said in a statement.

UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said that "top priority as we move through this process will be the protection of all those involved who are operating in a heightened threat environment."

Wallace, who said that over 13,000 people have been evacuated from Afghanistan in the last 14 days, admitted, however, that not everyone willing to leave Afghanistan after the Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) takeover will be able to be evacuated.