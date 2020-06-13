UPDATE 2 - Ukraine Becomes NATO Partner With Enhanced Opportunities - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2020) Ukraine has acquired the status of a NATO Enhanced Opportunities Partner, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Friday.

"This day has come. I'm deeply grateful to our partners in the Alliance for making this possible. Ukraine finally gains a long deserved status of an Enhanced Opportunities Partner of @NATO. We are making each other #StrongerTogether!" Kuleba said on Twitter.

The alliance, in turn, said in a press release on Friday that Ukraine's new status would deepen cooperation between the partners.

"As a NATO partner, Ukraine has provided troops to Allied operations, including in Afghanistan and Kosovo, as well as to the NATO Response Force and NATO exercises ... As an Enhanced Opportunities Partner, Ukraine will benefit from tailor-made opportunities to help sustain such contributions," the statement read.

According to the alliance's spokeswoman, Oana Lungescu, "this decision recognises Ukraine's strong contributions to NATO missions, and demonstrates the Alliance's continued commitment to its partnerships despite the COVID-19 pandemic."

Ukraine is now joining the ranks of the other Enhanced Opportunities Partners ” Australia, Finland, Georgia, Jordan and Sweden.

The country's new status, however, does not imply its membership in the alliance, according to NATO.

The military bloc continues to support Kiev's aspiration to become its full-time member.

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the country's new status will improve the interaction between Ukraine and the alliance much further.

"Grateful to the members of the Alliance for recognising Ukraine's significant contribution to joint peacekeeping operations in the world. @NATO's Enhanced Opportunities Partner status is a practical solution that will allow Ukraine & the Alliance to work even closer together," Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter.

Ukrainian authorities view the new status as a tool to expand military cooperation with the alliance, the country's Foreign Ministry said following the news.

"Today's decision of the alliance is a recognition of Ukraine's significant contribution to international security, including through participation in missions led by NATO, NATO's response forces and related exercises and training. Ukraine sees the program as an additional tool to deepen military practical cooperation with the alliance," the statement read.

It added that Ukraine's course toward NATO membership remained unchanged.