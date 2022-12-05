UPDATE 2 - Ukrainian Troops Shell City of Donetsk - DPR

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022) Ukrainian troops shelled the city of Donetsk using BM-21 "Grad" rockets overnight, the Donetsk People's Republic's (DPR) mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination on the ceasefire regime (JCCC) says.

"Shelling was recorded from the side of the armed formations of Ukraine in the direction of: 03:49 (00:49 GMT on Monday) Tonenkoye village - city of Donetsk (Voroshylovskyi District) 10 rockets were fired from BM-21 'Grad'," the DPR mission said in a statement on Telegram.

A Sputnik correspondent reported that two buildings were on fire in Donetsk on Monday morning, following the attack. One of the buildings houses a funeral home. A church was also damaged during the shelling.

According to DPR, two people, including a teenager, were injured in the shelling.

Ukrainian troops also shelled the DPR city of Horlivka overnight, the DPR mission to the JCCC said.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.

On September 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, as well as Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, signed agreements on the accession of these territories to Russia, following referendums that showed that an overwhelming majority of the local population supported becoming part of Russia.