UPDATE 2 - US Calls on Taliban, Afghan Govt to Hold to Account Those Responsible for 2 Deadly Attacks

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) The United States is urging the Taliban and the Afghan government to hold accountable the perpetrators of two deadly attacks during the Islamic month of Ramadan, US Secretary of State Mile Pompeo said in a statement.

"During the holy month of Ramadan and amidst the threat of COVID-19, these dual attacks are particularly appalling," Pompeo stated Tuesday. "We note the Taliban have denied any responsibility and condemned both attacks as heinous. The Taliban and the Afghan government should cooperate to bring the perpetrators to justice."

Pompeo's statement came in the wake of the deadly attacks carried out earlier in the day on the funeral procession of the Khewa district's police chief Haji Sheikh Ikram in Nangarhar province and on a hospital in the Dasht-e-Barchi district in Kabul.

"The United States condemns in the strongest terms the two horrific terrorist attacks in Afghanistan today," Pompeo stated. "Any attack on innocents is unforgivable, but to attack infants and women in labor in the sanctuary of a hospital is an act of sheer evil... Terrorists who attack mourners lining up for prayer at a funeral are only seeking to tear apart the bonds that hold families and communities together, but they will never succeed.

"

Pompeo said as long as there is no sustained reduction in violence and insufficient progress toward a negotiated political settlement, Afghanistan will remain vulnerable to terrorism.

The Afghan people deserve a future free from terror, and the ongoing peace process continues to present a critical opportunity for Afghans to come together to build a united front against the menace of terrorism, Pompeo added.

The incident at the hospital took place when gunmen broke into the facility after conducting a bombing attack at the entrance, killing 14 people and injuring 15 others. The attack on the funeral procession killed 24 people and injured 68 others.

US House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel later in the day condemned the violence but also asked the Trump administration to explain the uptick in violence.

"It's time @StateDept negotiators brief Reps on the Admin's strategy and explain why such violence continues AFTER the [Trump] Admin's hastily negotiated 'peace framework,'" Engel said via Twitter on Tuesday.

The US and Taliban reached a peace deal earlier this year that stipulated the withdrawal of coalition troops in exchange for promises not to harbor terrorists and engage in intra-Afghan talks.