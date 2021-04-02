UPDATE 2 - US Capitol Police Respond After Vehicle Rams 2 Officers

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) US Capitol Police (USCP) said on Friday that a vehicle rammed into two USCP officers at an access point at the Capitol and the suspect is in custody.

"USCP is responding to the North Barricade vehicle access point along [Constitution] Avenue for reports someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers. A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital," Capitol Police said in a statement.

The Washington Post reported that the suspect was shot and that two officers appear to be in critical condition.

Multiple media outlets said the suspect had a knife.

Earlier in the day, US Capitol Police locked down the Capitol due to an external threat. Several road closures have been put in place around the Capitol grounds due to a police investigation including at Maryland Av, NE and Constitution Av, NE west bound towards the capitol is currently closed.

The FBI is responding to the incident, the Washington Field Office said.

The Defense Department also said the national guard has been deployed.