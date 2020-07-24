UPDATE 2 - US Court Bans Federal Agents From Attacking, Arresting Journalists, Observers in Portland

PORTLAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) A US court issued an order prohibiting federal law enforcement agents deployed in Portland to use physical force against journalists covering protests in the city and legal observers present on the ground, according to the ruling.

"The Federal Defendants, their agents and employees, and all persons acting under their direction are enjoined from arresting, threatening to arrest, or using physical force directed against any person whom they know or reasonably should know is a Journalist or Legal Observer (as explained below), unless the Federal Defendants have probable cause to believe that such individual has committed a crime," the US District Court for the District of Oregon decided on a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

Judge Michael Simon explained that such persons shall not be required to disperse following the issuance of an order to disperse, and shall not be subject to arrest for not dispersing following the issuance of an order to disperse.

Among the defendants in the case are the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and US Marshals Service. ACLU said in a statement that both entities are now added to an existing injunction barring Portland police from arresting or attacking journalists and legal observers.

The ruling specifically prohibits federal agents to seize "any photographic equipment, audio- or video- recording equipment, or press passes from any person whom they know or reasonably should know is a Journalist or Legal Observer." They are also not allowed to order such persons "to stop photographing, recording, or observing a protest."

"The Federal Defendants shall not be liable for violating this injunction if a Journalist or Legal Observer is incidentally exposed to crowd-control devices after remaining in the area where such devices were deployed after the issuance of an otherwise lawful dispersal order," the judge decided.

The order expires in two weeks, unless extended.

Federal officers sent to Portland against the will of local authorities in an attempt to quell protests in the city have attacked, tear-gassed and beaten scores of people, including journalists from Russia's Channel One who earlier this week sustained injuries and had their equipment destroyed while covering protests near the downtown courthouse.

"The Trump administration is deploying federal agents around the country in a senseless and brutal attempt to silence dissent," Vera Eidelman, staff attorney with the ACLU's Speech, Privacy, and Technology Project, said. "We are working to make sure that this unconstitutional nightmare ends in Portland, and is not replicated anywhere else."

ACLU said that its state offices have filed multiple lawsuits in response to the use of federal force in Portland and the violent clearing of protesters outside the White House on June 1. The ACLU of Oregon filed a lawsuit against DHS, the US Marshals Service, and the city of Portland for attacking volunteer street medics. The case is currently pending before a federal court.

DHS Acting Secretary Chad Wolf said on Thursday that Portland's City Council is now banning local police from "providing, requesting, or receiving support from their federal law enforcement partners." He denounced it in a tweet as a "dangerous" and "irresponsible" move.