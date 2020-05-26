UPDATE 2 - US Expected to Send Another 150 Lung Ventilators to Russia on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) The United States is expected to send another 150 lung ventilators to Russia on Tuesday to help the country fight the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.

The White House earlier confirmed to Sputnik that the second batch was to be sent on May 26. Last week, a military transport aircraft delivered the first 50 ventilators from the United States to Russia.

In total, Washington will donate Moscow equipment and components worth $5.6 million. The devices were manufactured by US company CareFusion.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov earlier expressed gratitude to the United States for the assistance provided at this stage.

Russia's overall number of recorded coronavirus cases has topped 353,000. The country's COVID-19 death toll is over 3,630. More than 118,000 people have recovered.

The chairs of four US House panels on Friday called, in a letter, on President Donald Trump to hand over documents related to the administration "providing critical, life-saving ventilators to Russia when they are urgently needed here in the United States to combat the coronavirus crisis."

According to Johns Hopkins University, the US case count stands at 1,662,375, with 98,218 deaths and 379,157 recoveries.

Last week, the United States said it was sending 200 ventilators to Russia in two batches. Russia sent to the United States in April a plane full of medical equipment, including 45 ventilators, 15,000 respirators and 1 million masks.

In line with Johns Hopkins University's data, the global case tally tops 5,471,000, with over 345,000 deaths and more than 2,228,000 recoveries.