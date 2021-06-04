UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE 2 - US Government Official Sentenced For Disclosing Sensitive Information - Justice Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 12:20 AM

UPDATE 2 - US Government Official Sentenced for Disclosing Sensitive Information - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) A US Treasury Department official has been sentenced to six months in prison for illegally disclosing sensitive information pertaining to reports on Paul Manafort, Richard Gates, the Russian Embassy, Maria Butina, and Prevezon Alexander among others, the Justice Department announced on Thursday.

"Audrey Strauss, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced that Natalie Mayflower Sours Edwards... a former Senior Advisor at the Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network ("FinCEN"), was sentenced to six months in Federal prison for unlawfully disclosing Suspicious Activity Reports ("SARs") and other sensitive information," the Justice Department said.

FinCEN manages SARs related to suspicious financial activity, which, US financial institutions and other parties are legally required to deliver to the government.

Willful disclosure of a SAR or its contents by government employees or agents outside of an official capacity is a felony offense.

Between October 2017 and her arrest in October 2018, Edwards unlawfully disclosed numerous SARs to Buzzfeed reporter Jason Leopold, the contents of which were published by Buzzfeed. Additionally, Edwards sent or described internal correspondence that contained confidential personal information, business information, and security assessments to Leopold.

Edwards, who pled guilty to the crime, was sentenced to three years of supervised release in addition to the six months in prison.

Related Topics

Business Russia New York United States Saudi Arabia Riyals October 2017 2018 Government

Recent Stories

UAE’s SWIFT User Group discusses improving payme ..

44 minutes ago

Social harmony interlinked with proactive role of ..

24 minutes ago

UN 'Very Much' Welcomes US Move to Donate 19Mln Va ..

24 minutes ago

US Voting Machine Maker to Install Ballot Monitor ..

25 minutes ago

Chinese envoy briefs FM on upcoming year long acti ..

47 minutes ago

Commissioner reviews QMC's performance on city cle ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.