UPDATE 2 - US Government Official Sentenced for Disclosing Sensitive Information - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) A US Treasury Department official has been sentenced to six months in prison for illegally disclosing sensitive information pertaining to reports on Paul Manafort, Richard Gates, the Russian Embassy, Maria Butina, and Prevezon Alexander among others, the Justice Department announced on Thursday.

"Audrey Strauss, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced that Natalie Mayflower Sours Edwards... a former Senior Advisor at the Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network ("FinCEN"), was sentenced to six months in Federal prison for unlawfully disclosing Suspicious Activity Reports ("SARs") and other sensitive information," the Justice Department said.

FinCEN manages SARs related to suspicious financial activity, which, US financial institutions and other parties are legally required to deliver to the government.

Willful disclosure of a SAR or its contents by government employees or agents outside of an official capacity is a felony offense.

Between October 2017 and her arrest in October 2018, Edwards unlawfully disclosed numerous SARs to Buzzfeed reporter Jason Leopold, the contents of which were published by Buzzfeed. Additionally, Edwards sent or described internal correspondence that contained confidential personal information, business information, and security assessments to Leopold.

Edwards, who pled guilty to the crime, was sentenced to three years of supervised release in addition to the six months in prison.