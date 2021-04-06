UPDATE 2 - US Has Asked Russia to Explain Reported Troop Movement in Border Area - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) The United States has asked Russia to provide an explanation of the reported movement of its forces in its border area, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a press briefing on Monday.

"We are concerned by recent escalating Russian aggression in eastern Ukraine, including the credible reports that have been emanating about Russian troop movements on Ukraine's borders and occupied Crimea. The movements were of course preceded by the violations of the mid-2020, the July 2020 ceasefire that led to the deaths of four Ukrainian soldiers last month... and the wounding of two other Ukrainian personnel," Price said.

The spokesperson also said "Russia's destabilizing actions undermine the deescalation intentions achieved through the OSCE brokered agreement of July of last year," adding that "We've asked Russia for an explanation of these provocations."

Price emphasized that the United States stands in support of Ukraine and is discussing the situation in the region with its NATO allies.

According to a spokesperson of the militia of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, at least one child was killed and a woman injured as a result of Ukraine's drone attack in Oleksandrivske on Saturday.

A man was hospitalized for sustaining shrapnel wounds after an explosive device dropped from a drone by Ukrainian forces detonated in the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), the LPR forces said on Sunday.

After the attacks, Russian lower house Speaker Viacheslav Volodin suggested that it is time to expel Ukraine from the Council of Europe.

Despite the Minsk peace agreements, ceasefire violations continue in the Donbas region, where the Ukrainian military launched a special operation against the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics in 2014. According to UN data, about 13,000 people have fallen victim to the Donbas conflict.

On Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the current situation on the contact line in Donbas is "frightening" amid many provocations made by the Ukraine military.

Peskov said Russia is taking measures to ensure the security of its borders amid the increased NATO activity, which obliges Moscow to be on alert. Russia does not threaten anyone but it moves troops on its territory as it wishes, he added.