UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE 2 - US House Adopts Rules To Vote Remotely Amid Pandemic In Face Of Republican Opposition

Sumaira FH 47 seconds ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 05:00 AM

UPDATE 2 - US House Adopts Rules to Vote Remotely Amid Pandemic in Face of Republican Opposition

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2020) The US House of Representatives has adopted a measure to allow members of Congress to vote remotely amid the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

The House approved the resolution on Friday by a simple majority. The final vote was 217-189.

The passage of the measure is historic -  members of the US House will be allowed to operate remotely for the first time in the chamber's 200-plus year history. Albeit, the new rule may be temporary. But during no other national crisis did lawmakers choose to vote via proxy.

House Republicans rejected the move, claiming it lacks transparency and runs counter to the constitution.

House Republicans wanted the measure to require an approval from two-thirds of the chamber instead of a simple majority in order to ensure bipartisanship. Republicans also wanted to prevent proxy voting for suspension bills unrelated to the pandemic.

The new rules come immediately before voting is set to begin on a $3 trillion COVID-19 relief package that was crafted by House Democrats.

The relief package, the design of which was led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, would fund state and local governments and boost stimulus payments for people in need amid the pandemic.

Earlier in the day, Republicans in both chambers clearly signaled opposition to the relief package, which House Democrats have named the Heroes Act, with some alleging it amounts to a "liberal wish list."

On Thursday,  President Donald Trump told reporters that Pelosi's coronavirus bill was "dead on arrival."

Trump and Republicans oppose the bill because it grants stimulus payments to undocumented immigrants in the United States, bans sharing of information about lower-cost health insurance choices, and eliminates voter identification requirements.

The US has earmarked about $3 trillion in COVID-19 relief in previous packages, including more than $2.1 trillion in the initial CARES Act.

Related Topics

Dead Resolution Vote Trump Nancy United States Chamber May Democrats Congress From Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs two virtual meetings of ..

5 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority de ..

5 hours ago

EU Aims to 'Discourage' Israel From Annexing Pales ..

3 hours ago

Lebanon says ready to float pound only after aid s ..

3 hours ago

EU to push Israel to ditch West Bank annexation pl ..

3 hours ago

COVID-19 Pandemic Unlikely to Give Terrorists Oppo ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.