UPDATE 2 - US House Launches Impeachment Inquiry, White House Accuses Dems of Political Sabotage

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) The House of Representatives is moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump regarding allegations that he pressed Ukraine's president to probe former US Vice President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, in order to boost his 2020 reelection bid, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said during a press briefing.

"Today I'm announcing the House of Representatives is moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry," Pelosi said on Tuesday evening. "I'm directing our six committees to proceed with their investigations under that umbrella of impeachment inquiry. The president must be held accountable, no one is above the law."

Pelosi said that last week the Intelligence Community's Inspector General formally notified the Congress that the Trump administration was forbidding him from turning over a whistleblower complaint, which is a violation of law.

Pelosi said that Trump's alleged actions of calling on Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelenskyy to intervene in the US election by probing Biden is a breach of his constitutional responsibilities.

Pelosi said the Intelligence Community's Inspector General determined that the whistleblower complaint is of urgent concern and credible. She added that the inspector general testified before the House Intelligence Committee and told the panel that the Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire blocked him from disclosing the whistleblower's complaint, which is also a violation of law.

This Thursday, Maguire will decide whether to turn over the whistleblower's full complaint to the House Intelligence Committee or break the law by withholding it, Pelosi said.

After Pelosi's announcement, Trump in a serious of tweets said the Democrats' investigation of his phone call with Ukraine's leader is a political "witch hunt" and described it as presidential harassment. The US president said the Democrats have not even seen the full transcript.

The Office of the White House Press Secretary apparently reacting to Pelosi's announcement accused the Democrats of destroying any chances of legislative progress by focusing on partisan political attacks.

"Their attacks on the President and his agenda are not only partisan and pathetic, they are in dereliction of their Constitutional duty," the statement said on Tuesday.

Earlier, Trump said he had authorized the release of the full transcript of his call with Zelenskyy.

In a tweet later in the day, the US president said Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved the release of the controversial July phone conversation between the two leaders.