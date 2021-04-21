UPDATE 2 - US Jury Finds Ex-Police Officer Chauvin Guilty of Murder Charges in George Floyd Trial

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) A US jury in the state of Minnesota found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the George Floyd murder trial.

While trying to arrest Floyd who was accused of using a fake $20 bill at a local convenience store, Chauvin, now 45, kneed on the neck of the African American man three times for almost a total of ten minutes. After complaining "I can't breathe" when Chauvin's knee was on his neck, Floyd became unconscious during the arrest and died later at a hospital.

Floyd's death triggered mass protests in a large number of major cities in the United States, where demonstrators denounced police brutality and demanded justice for African Americans who suffered at the hands of US police officers.

The judge after reading Tuesday's verdicts said Chauvin will be sentenced in eight weeks, will remain in custody, and bail revoked.

Footage from outside the courthouse showed members of the Minneapolis community celebrating the verdict and chanting Floyd's name.

Chauvin faces a maximum of 75 years in prison.